Negeri Sembilan Bersatu chief backs Hadi to lead PN

PETALING JAYA : Negeri Sembilan Bersatu chief Hanifah Abu Baker has expressed his support for PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang to be appointed the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman.

In a statement, the Labu assemblyman said PN requires a chairman with strong moral authority, extensive political experience, and the ability to unite component parties in a disciplined and effective manner.

“Hadi meets all these requirements and is indisputable in this regard,” said Hanifah.

“The reality is that in PN today, only two figures possess the legitimacy, experience, and broad acceptance to lead the coalition – Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Hadi.

“Given that Muhyiddin has relinquished the position of PN chairman, Hadi represents the most rational, solid, and authoritative candidate to lead PN and ensure its continuity and stability.”

Hanifah said in line with best political practices, the position of PN chairman should be held by the president of a component party with a strong mandate within their party structure.

Appointing someone outside this circle, he said, risks creating confusion in leadership, weakening administrative chains, complicating coordination, and undermining strategic decision-making.

Hanifah also stressed the importance of selecting a leader accepted across ethnic and social boundaries to ensure that PN remains an inclusive, stable, and trusted national coalition.

Muhyiddin stepped down from the post on Dec 30. He had led the coalition since Aug 7, 2020, when it was officially registered.

The former prime minister’s decision to vacate the post came in the wake of the political crisis in Perlis, which saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resigning as menteri besar and Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him.

PAS has yet to propose a candidate to succeed Muhyiddin, according to the party’s youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden and Wanita chief Nuridah Salleh.