Anwar brushes aside talk of Muafakat revival, says unity govt unshakeable

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has brushed aside talk about the revival of Muafakat Nasional, the electoral pact forged between PAS and Umno in 2019.

Anwar said discussions revolving around MN’s revival have yet to reach a serious level.

“But what is important is that the unity government remains unshakeable.

“So those who fantasise (about) such things or talk about leaving (the unity government), well, that’s not my problem,” he told reporters after Friday prayers.

Last week, PAS election director Sanusi Nor said MN should be revitalised as a platform for unity ahead of the next general election, adding that ties between PAS and Umno were vital for political stability, especially at the grassroots level.

Sanusi’s call echoed those of other PAS leaders who had repeatedly brought up the idea of reviving the alliance.

It also came in the wake of the Perlis political crisis, which had put PAS and Perikatan Nasioinal ally Bersatu at odds.

MN was established with the intention of consolidating the Malay-Muslim vote.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had on Dec 25 also called for MN to be revived.

The wing will hold a special convention on Jan 3 to gather the views of the grassroots on whether the party should continue its cooperation with Pakatan Harapan.

The convention comes on the heels of Puchong Umno and Selangor Umno Youth severing ties with DAP after its MP, Yeo Bee Yin, celebrated the dismissal of former prime minister Najib Razak’s bid to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

Anwar also refused to be drawn into the crisis plaguing PN, which has seen Muhyiddin Yassin step down as chairman, along with other Bersatu leaders resigning from leadership roles in the coalition.

The PH chairman said it would not interfere in PN’s problems.

“That is PAS and Bersatu’s problem. Whether they go their separate ways is none of the unity government’s concern,” he said.