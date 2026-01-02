Man accused of injuring parents with samurai sword ordered to undergo mental evaluation

The Ipoh sessions court ordered for Aiman Suhaimi to be referred to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 30-year-old man accused of seriously injuring his parents with a samurai sword was ordered by the Ipoh sessions court today to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Judge Ainul Shahrin ordered Aiman Suhaimi to be referred to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Tanjung Rambutan under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Kosmo reported.

Aiman, who appeared in court wearing hospital attire, had earlier pleaded not guilty to two charges of seriously injuring his father, Suhaimi Dawi, and mother, Shahaliza Ahmad Hashim, both 58, with a samurai sword.

The offences were allegedly committed at a house on Persiaran Putra at Bandar Baru Putra in Bercham at about 6.30am on Dec 26, 2025.

The charges, framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, and read together with Section 326A, provide for up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor M Raveenaa said both victims are still receiving treatment at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh.