Drugs worth RM37.3mil seized in Ipoh bungalow raid

Bukit Aman NCID director Hussein Omar Khan (centre) showing the drug processing equipment seized during the raid on Jan 16. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have seized drugs worth more than RM37.3 million in a raid on a bungalow in Ipoh, Perak, in which a man and a woman in their 30s were arrested.

Bukit Aman narcotics criminal investigation department (NCID) director Hussein Omar Khan said a team from the department and the Perak police found 838.33kg of methamphetamine and an estimated 679.22kg of liquid and powder suspected to be chemicals in the raid on Jan 16.

They also seized drug processing equipment.

“Further investigation of the bungalow’s parking area led to the discovery of 618.24kg of material processed into cement slabs.

“Upon analysis, the material was found to contain MDMA or ecstasy,” Bernama reported him as saying at the Perak police headquarters today.

Hussein said the syndicate responsible is believed to have been active since December 2024 and is masterminded by a foreigner.

He said both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and had police records related to crime and drugs.

They have been remanded for 13 days to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

“The NCID is tracking a male Chinese national. We believe the suspect has been to Malaysia five times, the last being in August 2025.

“Checks with the Hong Kong narcotics bureau found that it is also tracking down the suspect, who has a record related to the illegal possession of drugs in Hong Kong,” he said.