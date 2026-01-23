Driver nabbed after car crashes into Istana Negara security barrier

The early morning incident involved a Toyota Vios driven by a 21-year-old Malaysian man who was travelling from Bukit Damansara. (PDRM pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A man was arrested after his car crashed into a bollard pole and security barrier at Gate 2 of Istana Negara along Jalan Changkat Semantan early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Zamzuri Isa said the 3.30am incident involved a Toyota Vios driven by a 21-year-old Malaysian man who was travelling from Bukit Damansara.

“No injuries to the driver or any other party were reported. The accident caused damage to the front of the vehicle, the bollard pole and the barrier gate,” he said in a statement.

He said police conducted investigations at the scene, including reviewing CCTV footage, recording the driver’s statement and administering a breathalyser test.

“The test found the driver’s blood alcohol concentration to be 166mg per 100ml of blood, exceeding the legal limit,” he said.

He said the driver would be charged with driving under the influence.