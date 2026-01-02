Number of flood victims in Sarawak goes up

Flood victims at a relief centre in Kuching receiving food and other aid. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The number of flood victims at temporary relief centres in Sarawak increased this morning, while the situation in Johor saw a slight improvement.

In Sarawak, the total number of victims rose to 1,136 as of 8am today, up from 791 yesterday, Bernama reported.

A total of 252 people were sheltering at the Dewan R-Piang relief centre in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Kuching. The other victims have sought shelter at eight other centres.

The affected areas in Sarawak include Taman Desa Wira, Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Kampung Sungai Batu, Kampung Surih Iban, Taman Malihah, Kampung Tengah Sungai, and Kampung Rantau Panjang in Kuching.

In Kota Samarahan, Kampung Plaie is affected, while in Lawas, floods hit Kampung Siang Siang.

In Johor, the number of victims in Segamat dropped slightly to 134 as of 8am today, down from 136 yesterday.

Forty of the victims are taking shelter at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, followed by Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tasek (18), Balai Raya Kampung Sanglang (14), Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tandong (39) and Balai Raya Kampung Paya (23).

Two rivers in Segamat, including Sungai Muar, have exceeded the dangerous level, while at least two roads remain closed.