Flood victims increase in Pahang, Sarawak, drop in Johor

In Sarawak, there has been an increase in victims housed at the relief centres in Masjid Darul Istiqlaal, Kuching and SJKC Chung Hwa, Lawas. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The number of flood victims in Pahang and Sarawak increased slightly this morning, while Johor recorded a decrease, with a total of 1,538 victims as of this morning.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims in the Raub district increased to 83 people this morning compared with 74 people yesterday evening.

According to the social welfare department’s Infobencana portal, all victims were placed at a flood relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Atok.

Meanwhile, the irrigation and drainage department (DID) website showed that water level readings at major river stations throughout Pahang were still below the danger level.

In Sarawak, the number of flood victims was reported to have increased to 1,343 people as of 7am this morning, compared to 1,320 people last night.

The Sarawak state disaster management committee in a statement announced that an increase in victims was recorded at the relief centres in Masjid Darul Istiqlaal, Kuching and SJKC Chung Hwa, Lawas, respectively.

According to the statement, the number of victims at nine other relief centres remained unchanged, namely at the Stapok Community Hall, R-Piang Hall Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Surau Ar-Rahman Kampung Sungai Batu, Surau Nurul Najhin Stapok, Taman Malihah Multipurpose Hall, SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tengah, SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa, Kota Samarahan Civic Hall and Trusan Community Hall.

In Johor, a total of 112 victims are still housed at the relief centre, down from 134 victims yesterday.

Johor state disaster management committee chairman Asman Shah Abd Rahman said five relief centres were still operating in the Segamat district, namely the Kampung Batu Badak Community Centre which accommodated 40 victims and the Kampung Tasek Multipurpose Hall (18 victims).

He said the other three relief centres were the Kampung Sanglang Community Centre with 14 victims, Kuala Paya Community Centre (23 victims) and the Kampung Tandong Multipurpose Hall (17 victims).

“As of this morning, no thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the meteorological department (MetMalaysia). However, the Segamat district reported rain, Johor Bahru and Mersing were cloudy while other districts were sunny.

“The Muar River in Buloh Kasap, Segamat recorded a reading of 8.53m, exceeding the danger level, while Sungai Tekam at the Sungai Tekam Jetty was at the warning level with a reading of 3.9m,” he said in a statement.