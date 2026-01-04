Number of flood victims in Sabah goes up

Flood victims being evacuated to relief centres in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.(Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The number of flood victims in Sabah has risen, while Sarawak and Johor have recorded a decline this morning.

This brings the total number of evacuees nationwide to 1,523, Bernama reported.

In Sabah, 495 people are currently sheltering at two temporary relief centres, compared with 282 yesterday afternoon.

The Sabah state disaster management committee (JPBN) said the increase followed Kota Kinabalu district being declared a flood-hit disaster area yesterday.

A total of 315 victims from eight flood-affected villages in Beaufort are also being housed at the Selagon permanent evacuation centre.

In Kota Kinabalu, one village has been affected, with 180 victims placed at the Al-Munir mosque hall in Kampung Darau.

In Sarawak, the number of flood victims dropped to 943 people as of 7am today, compared with 1,052 people yesterday.

The Sarawak JPBN said the victims are housed at eight relief centres.

Meanwhile, the number of victims in Johor dropped to 85 as of 9am today, compared with 92 yesterday.

JPBN chairman Asman Shah Abd Rahman said five relief centres remain open in Segamat.