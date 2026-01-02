Sanusi an easy compromise for ulama, professional factions, says analyst

PAS election director Sanusi Nor has received the blessings of PAS ulama wing chief Ahmad Yahaya to be named as the next PN chairman. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS does not have leaders who can appeal equally to both the “ulama” and “professional” factions in the party, an analyst said, following a proposal to name its election director, Sanusi Nor, as the next Perikatan Nasional chairman.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia did not rule out the possibility that there would be those who would be uneasy with the idea of Sanusi succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin.

For some in the party, Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar would be a better choice, she said.

“But that’s the reality. There is no one in PAS who is widely accepted in these two factions,” she told FMT.

Syaza Shukri.

Shaza said that Sanusi’s strength lay in the fact that he never fully belonged in the “ulama” or “professional” camp, which made for an easy compromise.

Sanusi also had the backing of the ulama wing chief, who had great influence in the party, she said.

“At the end of the day, I believe PAS wants to maintain internal discipline.

“I believe they want to avoid factionalism and do not want to be seen as being disunited.”

Yesterday, Sanusi received the blessings of PAS ulama wing chief Ahmad Yahaya to be named as the next PN chairman.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad claimed that many had suggested that Sanusi, the current Kedah menteri besar, succeed Muhyiddin, who stepped down from the post on Dec 30.

Syahruddin Awang Ahmad.

Ahmad said he agreed with the idea, stating that Sanusi was feared by his rivals and had a good grasp of politics. Sanusi is well known and approachable as well, accepted by people from various backgrounds, he added.

Separately, Syahruddin Awang Ahmad, of Universiti Malaysia Sabah, said Ahmad’s endorsement of Sanusi proved that the “ulama” faction was trying to create the narrative that the Kedah menteri besar had the potential to strengthen PN’s position at the national level.