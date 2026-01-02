Ex-PAS reps sue Perlis speaker over seat vacancy declaration

(From left) Former Perlis assemblymen Saad Seman, Fakhrul Anwar Ismail and Ridzuan Hashim had their PAS memberships ‘terminated’ for retracting support for then menteri besar Shukri Ramli. (Bernama pics)

PETALING JAYA : Three former Perlis assemblymen, who have ceased to be PAS members, have filed legal action against state assembly speaker Rus’sele Eizan to challenge his decision declaring vacancies in their seats.

Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Saad Seman (Chuping) each filed a motion seeking a declaration that Rus’sele’s decision to declare their seats vacant was ultra vires, null, invalid, and defective.

In a joint statement today, they claimed that the speaker’s announcement was made beyond the powers conferred on him, Berita Harian reported.

On Dec 25, Rus’sele announced that the Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji seats were vacated as the trio were not sacked but had their PAS memberships “terminated” for retracting support for then menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

MORE TO COME