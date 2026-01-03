Anwar hits out at leaders who talk reform but did nothing in power

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is PKR president, called for a veterans’ unit to be set up in each PKR division to honour the ‘otai-otai reformis’. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has hit out at political leaders who were vocal about reforms when no longer in power, but failed to implement the changes needed when they had the mandate, as prime minister or as a minister.

Anwar said past experience had shown that some leaders were vocal when no longer in power. “When they have power, they plunder wealth or do nothing. When they no longer have power, they complain every day,” he said.

Changes or reforms to be undertaken must be carried out while leaders still hold power, and not raised merely after the leaders are no longer in government, he said in a speech at the “Hari Keluarga & Rapat Reformis Kebangsaan 2026” event in Bukit Beruntung, Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar said his government remains steadfast in its reform agenda, particularly in combating corruption, abuse and misuse of power; these principles could not be compromised, he said.

“But one thing we cannot deny is that we stand firm in bringing about change. Reject corruption, reject abuse, reject arrogance,” he said, Bernama reported.

At the event, Anwar, who is PKR president, expressed special appreciation to PKR veterans (otai-otai reformis) for their sacrifices and contributions to the party’s struggle. He proposed that each PKR division establish a veterans’ unit to consolidate the energy and experience of reformist veterans, to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.