Bukit Bintang brightens up with creative lighting displays

A brightly-lit arch in Bukit Bintang, the entertainment heart of Kuala Lumpur, to mark Visit Malaysia Year as part of a lighting display.

KUALA LUMPUR : Bukit Bintang was lit up tonight with the launch of the “I Lite U” urban lighting initiative to brighten the capital’s nightlife.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim launched the celebration, with Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh handing a luminous sphere to Anwar to mark the launch.

The festival, stretching nearly a kilometre around Bukit Bintang, showcased creative lighting, from chandeliers and moon lamps to enchanting fairy-tale-themed displays.

Visitors were treated to a parade showcasing colourful lamps and a fireworks display, along with live musical performances, including six brass bands from various agencies, a flash mob and multicultural dance performances.

The parade also featured lion and dragon dances, bhangra and kompang performances, a procession featuring Visit Malaysia 2026’s sun bear mascots, Wira and Manja, along with clowns and stilt walkers, with guest artiste Faizal Tahir performing atop a Hop-On Hop-Off bus.