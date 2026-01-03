Bukit Bintang brightens up with creative lighting displays

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim launched the celebration, with Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh handing a luminous sphere to Anwar to mark the launch.
The festival, stretching nearly a kilometre around Bukit Bintang, showcased creative lighting, from chandeliers and moon lamps to enchanting fairy-tale-themed displays.
Visitors were treated to a parade showcasing colourful lamps and a fireworks display, along with live musical performances, including six brass bands from various agencies, a flash mob and multicultural dance performances.
The parade also featured lion and dragon dances, bhangra and kompang performances, a procession featuring Visit Malaysia 2026’s sun bear mascots, Wira and Manja, along with clowns and stilt walkers, with guest artiste Faizal Tahir performing atop a Hop-On Hop-Off bus.