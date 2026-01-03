Non-citizens in Kota Kinabalu up by 58%, say assemblymen

Four assemblymen from Warisan, quoting statistics department figures, say there are now just over a million non-citizens living in Sabah.

PETALING JAYA : Four state assemblymen in Sabah have questioned a 58.6% increase in the number of non-citizens in Kota Kinabalu, from 79,100 in 2021 to 121,800 in 2024 and then to 125,400.

The four assemblymen from Warisan, quoting figures from the statistics department, said there had been a steady increase since 2022, the Daily Express reported.

They said Kota Kinabalu has the third-highest population of non-citizens in Sabah, after Sandakan and Tawau, with non-citizens making up 20.9% of the city’s estimated 600,000 residents.

Loi Kok Liang (Api-Api), Samuel Wong (Luyang), Edna Majimbun (Inanam) and Chin Teck Ming (Kapayan) also said the population of non-citizens in Sabah had reached 1,043,200.

They called for an explanation from the state government.