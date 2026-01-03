PKR Youth calls for unity amid Umno meeting on cutting ties with PH

PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim (left) today reminded his Umno counterpart, Dr Akmal Saleh, that differences of opinion are natural and should be managed with mutual respect and understanding.

PETALING JAYA : PKR Youth has called for unity and political stability amid a meeting by Umno Youth today to decide whether to continue its cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the unity government.

In a statement addressed to Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim said that despite their differences, all political parties in the government led by PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim are “one big family”.

He said differences of opinion are natural and should be managed with mutual respect and understanding, adding that stability and harmony can only be maintained in Malaysia’s multicultural society through wisdom, moderation, and a shared sense of responsibility.

“Government parties should continue working prudently to strengthen cooperation and maintain public trust,” Kamil said.

“Every party has an important role in respecting sensitivities, avoiding unnecessary controversies, and ensuring that all opinions expressed are constructive and focussed on the interests of the people as a whole.

“Even with different backgrounds and ethnicities, we share the same goal, that is to preserve harmony and build a brighter future for Malaysia.”

The convention, which started at 3pm at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, was prompted by Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin’s refusal to apologise for a social media post stating that the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s rejection of former prime minister Najib Razak’s bid for house arrest was a cause for celebration.

Selangor Umno had demanded an apology from Yeo within 24 hours, which was not given, with Puchong Umno then stating it would cut all ties with its PH counterpart.

Yeo’s remark drew the ire of senior Umno leaders such as secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who said it might be appropriate for Umno to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.

Akmal said the convention aims to gather input on the matter from Umno’s grassroots.