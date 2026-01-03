Review MMC’s operations after delays in 2026 practising certs, says MMA

MMA president Dr R Thirunavukarasu said MMA remains committed to working closely with MMC and the health ministry to strengthen regulatory processes and ensure high-quality care for patients. (MMA pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has suggested a comprehensive review of the administrative operations within the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) after it was unable to issue doctors their annual practising certificates (APCs) for the year on time.

MMA president Dr R Thirunavukarasu said the review, which should include staffing adequacy, workload management and process efficiency, is needed to ensure such delays do not recur.

Thirunavukarasu added that MMA fully supports MMC’s plans to strengthen and accelerate the APC system’s digital transformation towards a real-time, transparent and user-friendly platform.

He also thanked MMC for its clarification earlier today that doctors who have fulfilled the key APC requirements – including valid professional indemnity, completion of “continuing professional development” merit points and submission of payment – may continue practising while awaiting the physical issuance of their APCs.

“It is timely and reassuring, especially for those in private practice,” said Thirunavukarasu.

“We also welcome MMC’s firm commitment to resolve all pending APC issuances by Jan 31.

“This assurance provides much-needed clarity to doctors who were left in uncertainty, and relieves the administrative and legal pressure placed on them by hospitals, pharmaceutical partners and insurance networks, particularly in relation to professional liability exposure.”

He said MMA remains committed to working closely with MMC and the health ministry to strengthen regulatory processes, protect the medical profession, and ensure uninterrupted, ethical and high-quality care for all patients.

Earlier today, MMC apologised for the delay in processing and issuing the APCs following a “sharp increase” in applications received at the end of last year. They included applications submitted with supporting documents that were received late.

MMC said it will also take necessary steps to ensure the issue does not recur.

It is an offence under the Medical Act 1971 for doctors to practise medicine without a valid APC.