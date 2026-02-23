McGregor teases ‘no name’ foe for UFC comeback

Conor McGregor claimed that he was waiting for a contract to return to the Octagon, though UFC boss Dana White denied a fight was confirmed. (EPA Inages pic)

LAS VEGAS : Former two-division champion Conor McGregor claims he’s ready to return to the UFC, and this time against a “no name” foe.

Sidelined since July 2021, McGregor has been rather vocal about returning to the Octagon.

McGregor (22-6) went so far as to take to social media on Saturday and note that he’s just waiting for a contract to sign.

“It’s a no name up next for me possibly, folks. … I ACCEPT. Send the contract, lads,” the 37-year-old Irishman wrote in a now-deleted post.

UFC CEO Dana White poured cold water on McGregor’s claim, however.

“If it was done and he accepted it, I would announce it,” White said.

McGregor has not competed in the Octagon since sustaining a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas in 2021. His planned bout with Michael Chandler for UFC 303 in 2024 was cancelled after McGregor withdrew with an injury.