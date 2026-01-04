Akmal defends call to exit unity govt

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said those who oppose Umno Youth’s proposal to exit the federal government are not in tune with the wishes of the party’s grassroots.

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has defended the wing’s stance for the party to withdraw from the unity government and cooperate with PAS.

Akmal told FMT the position taken by Umno Youth at the special convention yesterday represented the majority view of the grassroots and was not an individual decision.

He was responding to a statement by Jeli Umno Youth information chief Wan Mahussin Wan Zain, who warned that such a move would continue to weaken the party’s influence.

Akmal said Wan Mahussin may have opposed the proposal because he was not fully informed about the convention’s discussions.

“As leaders, we are obliged to speak for the grassroots,” said Akmal.

“Umno Youth respects Wan Mahussin’s opinion. Perhaps he did not attend the convention and hear firsthand the points raised by all the leaders.”

Umno Youth convention proposals to be referred to Supreme Council

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir said any proposals or calls made at the Umno Youth special convention yesterday, including those concerning the party’s position in the unity government, would be submitted for consideration to Umno’s Supreme Council.

In a Bernama report, Zambry said that although the party’s youth wing is entitled to voice its opinions at the convention, final decisions on Umno’s future direction rested with the party’s official decision-making body.

“That is the view of the Youth wing. As the Umno Youth chief (Akmal) stated yesterday, any views, demands, or proposals will be referred to the Supreme Council.

“He understands that whatever suggestions or steps put forward will be submitted to the party’s leadership,” he told reporters after handing over assistance to 1,350 students in Manjung, Perak, today.

Zambry, an Umno Supreme Council member, said Umno adheres to a collective decision-making process in line with party customs and practices.