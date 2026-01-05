Azalina challenges credibility of survey urging Umno’s exit from govt

Azalina Othman Said questioned whether the survey included elected representatives, assemblymen and BN MPs.

PUTRAJAYA : Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said has cast doubt on a survey cited to support calls for the party to withdraw from the unity government, questioning who the 1,800 respondents behind the findings actually were.

Azalina, who is also the law and institutional reform minister, said it was unclear how the survey, presented at Saturday’s special Umno Youth convention, was conducted.

“I find it odd. Who exactly were these 1,800 respondents? Were they elected representatives, ordinary members, assemblymen, or Barisan Nasional MPs?

“I myself don’t know whether they were surveyed or not,” she told reporters after attending the prime minister’s New Year’s address at the Legal Affairs Division building here.

The survey was presented at Saturday’s special Umno Youth convention by UiTM lecturer and Ilham Centre fellow Mujibu Musi. It found that only 15% of Malay respondents were willing to accept Umno-DAP cooperation, while 62% strongly rejected it.

The convention also saw Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh openly urging the party’s top leadership to withdraw support for the unity government, accept PAS as a new ally, and not fear returning to the opposition.

Azalina said Akmal’s remarks reflected his personal views and did not represent the party’s official position.

“That is his view. (Umno vice-president) Khaled Nordin also said it is a personal view,” she said, adding that any major decision on the party’s direction must be discussed carefully and through Umno’s formal structures.

Azalina likened the party’s decision-making process to Islamic customs, which require time and consultation rather than haste.

“If you want a divorce or to remarry, there is an iddah period (waiting period). You can’t decide today when the pronouncement was made yesterday.

“It has to be discussed properly,” she said, referring to calls for Umno to reunite with PAS.

Azalina said discussions would begin at a political bureau meeting scheduled for 4pm today, before being brought to the party’s general assembly next week.

“Umno is an old party. We have gone through all kinds of challenges. Umno’s leadership has its own wisdom.

“Umno always holds discussions. Even if Umno members may not all appear outwardly religious, Malay and Islamic values remain our guiding principles,” she said.