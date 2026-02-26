Umno AGM in August, no party polls with GE16 on horizon

The Umno general assembly was supposed to elect its new top leadership this year.

PETALING JAYA : Umno will hold its annual general assembly from Aug 12-16, with its party elections to be postponed with the 16th general election (GE16) on the horizon.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said party branches would hold their annual general meetings from April 1 to May 17, while divisions will hold theirs between June 1 and July 12.

“An Umno Supreme Council meeting today unanimously agreed to postpone Umno’s elections, which were supposed to be held this year, to no later than six months after GE16.

“This is to ensure that the party’s machinery at all levels are prepared for the possibility of state elections and GE16, which can be held as early as anytime this year,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was first elected Umno president in 2018, replacing Najib Razak who relinquished the post after the party fell from federal power after six decades.

He retained the presidency uncontested in 2023 after the Umno general assembly approved a motion for the party’s top two post to go uncontested at the party polls that year.

The next general election must be held no later than February 2028, while the Melaka and Johor state polls must take place by February and June 2027, respectively.

There were previously calls for GE16 to be held concurrently with the Melaka and Johor state elections, to save costs and make it easier for voters in the two states.

Separately, Asyraf announced that Umno would hold a Bumiputera education congress on May 1 in conjunction with its 80th anniversary.

He said the celebrations would be followed by an Umno convention held at Dewan Merdeka in the party’s headquarters, Menara Dato Onn, on May 2.