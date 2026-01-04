Anwar calls for Maduro’s immediate release

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim noted that history had shown abrupt leadership changes imposed through external force often caused more harm than good.

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, condemning their seizure in a United States military operation as a clear violation of international law.

In a statement, Anwar said he had followed developments in Venezuela “with grave concern”, describing the operation as being of an “unusual scope and nature” that amounted to an unlawful use of force against a sovereign state.

“President Maduro and his wife must be released without any undue delay,” he said, warning that the forcible removal of a sitting head of government by external parties has set a dangerous precedent.

Anwar said such actions eroded fundamental restraints on the use of power between states and undermined the legal framework that underpins the international order.

He stressed that Venezuela’s political future should be determined by its own people, noting that history had shown abrupt leadership changes imposed through external force often caused more harm than good.

“This is especially so in a country already grappling with prolonged economic hardship and deep social strain,” he said.

Anwar added that Malaysia regarded respect for international law and state sovereignty as essential to peaceful relations between nations, urging all parties to pursue constructive engagement, dialogue and de-escalation.

He said these approaches remained the most credible path to an outcome that protected civilians and allowed Venezuelans to pursue their legitimate aspirations without further harm.

US President Donald Trump said he was putting Venezuela under temporary American control after the US captured Maduro and his wife in an audacious raid yesterday and brought him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges.

“We will run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump said in a press conference, Reuters reported.

Trump said as part of the takeover, major US oil companies would move into Venezuela, which has the world’s largest oil reserves, and refurbish badly degraded oil infrastructure.

While he did not provide specific answers to repeated questions about how the United States would run Venezuela, given that its government and military are still functioning, Trump said he was open to sending US forces into Venezuela.

“We’re not afraid of boots on the ground,” he said.

The development has seen widespread condemnation by world leaders, with the United Nations calling on all countries to respect international law.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres’ spokesman said Guterres was deeply concerned that international law had not been respected, calling the developments a “dangerous precedent”.