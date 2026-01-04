Fuziah warns traders against high prices, profiteering on school supplies

Members of the public shopping for school uniforms and supplies in preparation for the new school session at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Deputy domestic trade and cost of living minister Fuziah Salleh has promised strict action against traders found to be charging unreasonably high prices for school supplies.

Fuziah said her ministry wanted to ensure that parents are not overly burdened by school-related expenses ahead of the new school session, Sinar Harian reported.

“We do not control prices because we operate in an open market economy, but at the same time, we monitor the market to ensure there is no profiteering.

“Action will be taken if there are unreasonable prices or profiteering,” she said.

Fuziah said there is a sufficient stock of school supplies, and her ministry is working with various supermarkets and local distributors to ensure supplies remain stable.

She also highlighted the “Rahmah Back to School Sale” which ends on Jan 11 and offers discounts of up to 30% for school items.

She was speaking to reporters after a “Back to School 2026″‘ voucher handover programme in Kuantan, Pahang.

Students in Group A states resume classes on Jan 11, while those in Group B states start on Jan 12.

Group A comprises schools in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu while Group B comprises schools in Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.