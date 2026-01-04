Kota Kinabalu district declared flood disaster area

Several roads in Kota Kinabalu were impassable to traffic after flash floods yesterday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Kota Kinabalu district was officially declared a flood disaster area last night.

This is expected to result in enhanced coordination between agencies and activation of emergency response systems to handle the situation.

Kota Kinabalu city mayor Sabin Samitah, who is the district disaster management committee chairman, said the declaration was made based on reports and field information received from relevant agencies, Bernama reported.

“In line with this, the Kota Kinabalu disaster operations control centre has been activated, located at the Kota Kinabalu City Hall building,” he said.

The public can contact the centre’s hotline at 088-210011 or 088-239681 to provide information or lodge complaints.

Meanwhile, the Sabah public works department said several roads in Kota Kinabalu were impassable due to flash floods last night, including Jalan Tongkuzu, Jalan Ulu Kionsom 1, Jalan Undan, Jalan Likas Industries, Jalan Rampayan and Jalan Gudon.

Users were advised to take precautionary measures and avoid using those roads.

The Sabah state disaster management committee reported that the number of evacuees due to floods in Beaufort had increased to 300 people compared to 282 people yesterday afternoon.

They have been placed at the Selagon permanent evacuation centre.

Seven villages in Beaufort are affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, the irrigation and drainage department (DID) has issued an early flood forecast for Kelantan following the “continuous rain warning” issued yesterday by the Malaysian meteorological department.

DID’s National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said floods are likely to occur from Jan 5 to 8 in 10 districts involving several major river basins in the state.

The affected districts are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Bachok, Machang, Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang, involving the Sungai Kelantan, Sungai Golok, Sungai Semerak, Sungai Kemasin, Sungai Lebir, Sungai Galas and Sungai Nenggiri river basins.