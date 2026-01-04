Penang Forum urges state to save Turf Club land

The Penang Turf Club, founded in 1864, ceased operations after its final race on May 31, 2025. (Penang Turf Club pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Civil society group Penang Forum has renewed its call for the state government to preserve the Penang Turf Club land as a public green space, warning against additional high-rise housing on the site.

In a public petition launched this week, Penang Forum steering committee member Lim Mah Hui said Penang Island has only 7.8 sq m of green space per person, far below the national planning standard of 20 sq m per person.

With the island’s Local Plan still being drafted, the group is urging the state to designate the 230-acre site under a special area plan managed by a single authority.

The Turf Club was granted the land in 1935 at a nominal rate of 2.5 Malayan cents per square foot for recreational use. Penang Forum said this original purpose should be honoured, noting that the site has served sporting and leisure needs for more than a century.

In its petition, the group said the land should be developed into a world-class public park while preserving the historic club buildings and open grounds as part of Penang’s heritage.

The group also called for all rezoning or land-use changes to be put on hold until proper public consultation is conducted, as required under the Town and Country Planning Act 1976.

The call follows earlier warnings by Penang Forum after the Turf Club announced it would sell the land in parcels following a failed open tender.

The group cautioned against repeating the mistakes of the past when large-scale projects planned for the site were scrapped after strong public protest.

“Penang’s worth as a world-class city is not in more concrete blocks, but in its open spaces, culture, history, and environment,” Lim’s petition read.

The petition also urged the public to write to the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor to support the move to keep the land as a public green space.

The land is currently designated as part of a “Primary Development Corridor (KKP1)” under the 2030 Penang State Structure Plan, which allows for residential, commercial, and other uses.

On June 10 last year, the Turf Club members unanimously agreed to dissolve the club and sell the land.

Founded in 1864, the Penang Turf Club ceased operations after its final race on May 31 last year.

It owns one of the island’s last remaining large undeveloped land parcels, with estimated values ranging from RM2 billion to RM6 billion.

The club previously attempted to sell the land via an open tender but failed to secure a successful bid.

It now plans to divide the site into smaller parcels to appeal to more buyers.