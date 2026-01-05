Probe launched after videos on ‘entertainment culture’ at military camps

Several videos had emerged on social media, showing the ‘entertainment culture’ among military officers, including at the Subang Air Base.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have been instructed to launch an internal probe into allegations of immoral activities in military camps, including the unauthorised entry of outsiders for entertainment and the existence of minibars.

The defence ministry said it took the allegations seriously, following the circulation of videos on social media.

“In response, the ATM have been instructed to conduct an immediate internal investigation to thoroughly verify these claims,” the ministry said in a statement.

It warned that if the allegations were proven, strict action would be taken without compromise against those involved, in accordance with current regulations, procedures and laws.

It also said that the allegations did not reflect the true culture, values and practices of the ATM, which were founded on discipline, professionalism and strict adherence to security procedures.

The videos circulating on social media had shown the “entertainment culture” among military officers, including at the Subang Air Base.

One of the videos showed a man engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman, while another showed several people sitting at a bar.

A netizen claimed senior officers said that such culture had existed since the British era and would never disappear.

“Civilians enter the camps dressed provocatively and get drunk with officers, some of whom are already married with children,” the netizen said in a Threads post.