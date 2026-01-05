Vape traders in Perak given until October to comply with ban

Announced on Oct 1, 2025, the ban covers all e-cigarette and vape sales in Perak’s business premises, with enforcement starting on Jan 1.

IPOH : The Perak government has given vape and electronic cigarette traders until October to cease operations, following a decision to ban the sale of the products statewide.

Human resources, health, Indian community affairs and national integration committee chairman A Sivanesan said the grace period is a transitional measure to allow operators to prepare for full enforcement.

“We are still giving leeway until October because a few traders still hold valid sales licences that have not yet expired,” he told a press conference here today.

During this period, traders are expected to clear their stocks and gradually halt sales.

The ban, announced on Oct 1, 2025, applies to the sale of electronic cigarettes and vapes at all business premises within local authority areas, with enforcement officially beginning on Jan 1.

Sivanesan also said that leniency should not be exploited, and that legal action would be taken against traders who violate the ban.

“We have given enough time. I hope they understand and comply with the ban, which is in the interest of public health and community safety,” he said.