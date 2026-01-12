‘Vile, un-Islamic’ activities long banned at military camps, says Khaled

Defence minister Khaled Nordin said anyone involved in ‘moral transgressions’ that tarnish the armed forces’ image will be punished and dishonourably discharged from service.

KUALA LUMPUR : Defence minister Khaled Nordin today promised the strict enforcement of regulations and discipline following allegations of immoral activities at military camps, saying the ministry and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have long prohibited “unprincipled activities” nationwide.

He said clear and strict regulations and guidelines had been established on permissible social activities at military camps.

“Call it whatever you want – ‘yeye’, ‘yaya’ or any other name.

“To anyone involved in these moral transgressions that tarnish ATM’s noble image: we will ensure that you are punished and dishonourably discharged from service,” he said in his New Year’s address at Wisma Perwira here.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Military Religious Corps, which is meant to prevent immoral practices among personnel.

“Illegal and immoral activities of this nature must never again occur at any of our camps,” he added.

Last week, the ministry said it had instructed ATM to launch an internal probe into allegations of immoral activities at military camps, including the unauthorised entry of outsiders for entertainment and the existence of minibars.

Several videos circulating on social media had shown the “entertainment culture” among military officers, including at the Subang Air Base.

One of the videos showed a man engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman, while another showed several people sitting at a bar.

On Friday, the army said it would organise more religious and spiritual activities as part of broader efforts to cultivate professional values and a disciplined, principled identity among its personnel.

This followed a call by PAS Youth for a greater inculcation of Islamic teachings among armed forces personnel, in the wake of controversies which it said had tarnished the image of the armed forces.

Separately, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is reportedly investigating a senior officer in his 50s on suspicion of being involved in the misappropriation of funds meant for arms purchases.

The commission is also investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to military procurement contracts allegedly involving a senior army officer.