Sultan Nazrin warns against obsession with wealth, status and power

Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah at the 74th meeting of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs in Kuala Lumpur today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah expressed concern today over segments of the Muslim community whom he said appeared to have lost their moral compass, becoming trapped in materialism, obsessed with status and intoxicated by power.

Sultan Nazrin said material wealth had become a new creed for certain quarters of the ummah, fuelling unhealthy rivalry, ethical lapses and a loss of humanity, reported Bernama.

The Perak ruler, who also chairs the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), said integrity should not be sacrificed in the pursuit of worldly gain.

“Positions and power are, in truth, tests of faith. When they are not accompanied by faith, they can erode devotion to God,” he said at the 74th MKI meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

“Society is increasingly ensnared by the pursuit of outward success, often at the expense of moral integrity, spiritual purity, manners and religious obligations.”

He also cautioned that resorting to bribery to gain loyalty and spreading slander to undermine rivals are signs of humanity slipping into a new era of moral decay.

Sultan Nazrin added that Islamic institutions are not immune to negative perceptions when weaknesses in governance or lapses in integrity arise among their leaders.

Among those present at the meeting were Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan, chief secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and director-general of the Islamic development department, Sirajuddin Suhaimee.