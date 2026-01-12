Perak to study solid waste management Act before adoption

Act 672 aims to standardise solid waste management and public cleansing laws across the country. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Perak government has agreed to adopt the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672), but believes a comprehensive study is still needed to determine appropriate implementation and enforcement methods.

Executive councillor Sandrea Ng said the state government would ask the federal housing and local government ministry to review the matter in an engagement session soon.

“Perak agrees in principle because we need to move towards stricter enforcement to curb longstanding issues such as irresponsible littering and problems with public cleanliness,” Bernama reported her as saying today.

Ng expressed hope that the federal ministry and the state government would reach a consensus to ensure the Act’s smooth implementation.

This comes after Penang exco member H’ng Mooi Lye said last week the state will enforce the stricter anti-littering laws on July 1.

H’ng said this would allow the Seberang Perai City Council and the Penang Island City Council to prepare themselves by establishing mechanisms that encompass public education and execution of the law.

Act 672 aims to standardise solid waste management and public cleansing laws across the country.

The tougher penalties under amendments to the Act, as well as several others, include fines of up to RM2,000 for a first offence and mandatory community service of up to 12 hours.

Offenders may also be ordered to clean public areas while wearing a special vest, with fines increasing to a maximum of RM10,000 for failure to comply with community service or court orders.