Bersatu sacks Saifuddin Abdullah

Former foreign minister and Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah had previously called for Bersatu president and then Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin to resign.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu Supreme Council member Saifuddin Abdullah has become the latest Bersatu leader to be sacked by the party, with his expulsion taking effect today.

The Indera Mahkota MP confirmed the dismissal to FMT and said he intends to submit an appeal.

According to a letter from the party’s disciplinary board dated Jan 6, the decision was made during a meeting yesterday.

The letter stated that Saifuddin had violated Clause 9.1.4 of Bersatu’s constitution, but did not specify the exact nature of the offence.

Saifuddin, a former minister, was previously called up by the disciplinary board following his calls for Bersatu president and then Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin to resign.

His remarks were made in news interviews and in a joint statement by several Bersatu divisional leaders.

He had also been removed as PN’s Pahang chief. Bersatu Youth had called for immediate disciplinary action against Saifuddin and accused him of having “malicious intent to damage the party.”

Saifuddin claimed Muhyiddin had “lost his leadership quality” and urged the resignation of senior party figures, including Azmin Ali and Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

He also called on Muhyiddin to clarify whether his son-in-law, fugitive businessman Adlan Berhan, had indeed fled the country, amid images of Adlan living abroad in luxury.

In October, Bersatu sacked Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and suspended Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal for violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

Bersatu’s disciplinary board also expelled four division chiefs; Azrudin Idris (Hang Tuah Jaya), Faizal Asmar (Pengerang), Fadhli Ismail (Ipoh Timur), and Isa Saidi (Ampang).

The action was reportedly taken over allegations that the group was involved in a “statutory declaration movement” aimed at toppling Muhyiddin, and their alleged role in a recent commotion during an official event.