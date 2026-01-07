Mother seeks update on police probe into tahfiz student’s death

Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman was found dead by a dormitory supervisor at Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman in Kok Lanas, Kelantan, on Dec 14, 2013. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : The family of Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman, a student believed to have been murdered at a tahfiz school in 2013, is demanding the results of the police investigation into his death.

His mother, Ruhani Hussin, 71, said nearly five months had passed since her son’s case was reopened in August last year.

“Until now, my son’s case remains a mystery even though the investigation was reopened following the home minister’s directive in August.

“Until now, I do not know the progress of the investigation. I have only followed updates through the media, and I was informed that the investigation report has not yet been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” Berita Harian reported her as saying.

On Nov 17, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said statements from 68 witnesses had been recorded as part of the renewed probe into the Form 4 student’s death.

Saifuddin said the probe was reopened in response to public and family demands, to ensure that the investigation was transparent, followed proper standard operating procedures and upheld justice.

On Dec 8, Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said his office would review the findings once the probe concludes to determine what factors, criminal or otherwise, contributed to Wan Ahmad Faris’s death.

The teenager was found dead in a dormitory toilet at Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman in Kok Lanas, Kelantan, on Dec 14, 2013.

Although the forensic pathologist initially ruled his death as sudden and non-criminal, the coroner’s court ruled in June 2016 that Wan Ahmad Faris had been murdered.