FAM exco ready to resign collectively to avert Fifa suspension

PETALING JAYA : The executive council of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is prepared to collectively step down from their posts if it would avert a Fifa suspension, says acting president Yusoff Mahadi.

Yusoff said this was among the options being explored by FAM with a decision to be made without waiting for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to decide on its appeal against Fifa’s sanctions.

He added that none of FAM’s exco members have relinquished their posts yet but a meeting will be held soon to discuss the matter, Berita Harian reported.

“We are thinking of several options to preserve the national football scene; what we can do to reduce (the likelihood) or ensure FAM doesn’t get suspended by Fifa.

“For now, we’re still discussing the matter and no decision has been made. But we will come to a decision as soon as possible and won’t wait for the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision.

“If (stepping down) is the best way forward, we will do so unanimously because we are united as an exco,” he was quoted as saying.

FAM and seven naturalised Malaysian footballers were penalised by Fifa in September after the world football body said FAM submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility before Malaysia’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on June 10.

FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million) while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,560) and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities, effective from the date of notification.

On Nov 3, Fifa announced that it had rejected FAM’s appeal against its sanctions, prompting the association to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

An independent committee that probed the case said it could not conclusively determine who falsified the documents.

Malaysian police have opened their own investigation into the alleged document forgery, with eight people having given their statements as of yesterday.

Earlier today, FAM said its disciplinary committee had decided to end general secretary Noor Azman Rahman’s suspension effective immediately as he was only involved in administrative negligence, not forgery.