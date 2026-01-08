Perlis exco members take on 4 to 6 portfolios each

Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah (centre) with his four executive council members after they were sworn in today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Four Bersatu assemblymen who were sworn in as Perlis executive council members today are taking on four to six portfolios each due to PAS staying out of the state administration.

This follows PAS’s refusal to join the state exco after Bersatu’s five assemblymen retracted support for then menteri besar Shukri Ramli last month.

Menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah will take on six portfolios – finance; investment; land and natural resources; tourism; infrastructure and rural development; and security, Harian Metro reported.

Titi Tinggi assemblyman Izizam Ibrahim will helm the religious affairs; housing and local government; human resources; as well as human capital development committees, while Sena assemblyman Marzita Mansor oversees women, family and community development; education; unity; and poverty eradication.

Pauh assemblyman Megat Hashirat Hassan takes on the health; agriculture; entrepreneurship; and environment portfolios, while Tambun Tulang assemblyman Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak leads the youth and sports; communication; transport; and science, technology and innovation committees.

Abu Bakar expressed confidence that his four Bersatu colleagues were capable of helming their numerous portfolios, pointing out that all five of them had experience serving in the Perlis exco.

“I believe that this new lineup of exco members are ready to serve the people. I’m confident they can carry out their duties because they have the experience,” he said.

Megat served as an exco member from 2022 to 2024 while Wan Zikri was on the council from 2023 to 2024. They were both dropped by Shukri and replaced by Abu Bakar and Marzita.