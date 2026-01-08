Selangor PAS Youth chief urges probe into ‘pride glamping’ event

Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar said the authorities must act against the Jan 17-18 event as it promotes ‘deviant lifestyles’. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar has urged the authorities to investigate a glamping event which he claims openly promotes lifestyles and ideologies that run contrary to Malaysia’s religious values, cultural norms and legal framework.

Sukri said the programme – advertised through a colourful poster that has gone viral on social media – was not merely an issue of personal freedom, but one that touched on public order, morality and the protection of the youth.

The poster advertises a “Glamping with Pride” event scheduled from Jan 17-18 in Hulu Langat, Selangor, with the exact location listed as “to be announced”.

The poster features a rainbow motif, cartoon illustrations of people of diverse gender expressions gathered around a campfire, and the tagline “two nights of warmth and love”.

It also lists activities such as campfire storytelling, a “HIV Hunger Games”, a camp runway show and a skit competition, alongside a QR code for registration and a note that slots are limited.

“Malaysia is not a nation without values. Islam is the religion of the federation under the Federal Constitution and Malaysian society is built on morality, family and social wellbeing,” said Sukri.

He said it was particularly worrying that the programme appeared to involve “elements of propaganda” promoting what he described as deviant lifestyles in an open and organised manner, with the potential to exert social influence.

He also warned against “false tolerance”, saying it should not be used to justify the promotion of “immoral” behaviour.

Sukri called on all parties to respect Malaysia’s legal framework and to stop attempts to import “foreign ideologies” that contradict with the country’s identity.