Let’s go for Bersatu Youth chief’s seat, says Selangor PAS leader

Bersatu Youth chief Hilman Idham, the two-term Gombak Setia assemblyman, had urged PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang to respect the internal processes of PN components in the matter of the coalition’s chairmanship.

PETALING JAYA : Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar has urged the Islamic party to contest the Gombak Setia seat currently held by Bersatu Youth chief Hilman Idham in the next state election.

Sukri said Selangor PAS’s youth wing was prepared to help in the election campaign, and that the party had many candidates of high integrity and morals who could be nominated.

“Are you ready?” the Shah Alam PAS chief said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Sukri’s call was backed by Gombak PAS Youth, which said it was ready to take on any party that disrespects and challenges PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

The Gombak division’s youth wing claimed that Hilman had not engaged or worked with PAS in the area despite the party’s role in helping him retain the seat in the 2023 state polls.

This comes after Hilman dismissed Hadi’s call for an emergency Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council meeting to discuss the PN chairmanship following the resignation of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

The two-term Gombak Setia assemblyman had said that each PN component needed space to make its own decision on the matter before the Supreme Council convenes, urging Hadi to respect the internal processes of individual parties.

Hilman drew brickbats from his PAS counterpart, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, who listed several political events at which Bersatu allegedly made decisions on PN’s behalf without consulting PAS.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin reportedly stated his agreement with Hadi’s call for an emergency PN Supreme Council meeting to be held “as soon as possible”.