Respect is a 2-way street, PAS Youth tells Hilman

PETALING JAYA : PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden has taken a thinly-veiled dig at his Bersatu counterpart, Hilman Idham, after the latter said Perikatan Nasional (PN) components need time to make their own decision on the coalition’s chairmanship.

Responding to Hilman saying the internal processes of each party must be respected, Afnan said respect should be mutual among friends.

He went on to list some political events in which Bersatu made certain decisions on behalf of PN, apparently without respecting PAS as a coalition ally.

“When you announced your party leader (Muhyiddin Yassin) as (PN’s) sole prime minister candidate, did you respect the decisions of your partners?

“When your party’s assemblymen signed statutory declarations in Perlis to topple a menteri besar who came from an ally, did you respect the stance and decisions of your partners?

“When your decisions affect your partners, it’s apparently fine. But when you’re affected, then you urge your partners to respect you. Is that how it’s supposed to be?

“Brother, if you want your friends to respect you, you must respect your friends too. It’s simple,” the Alor Setar MP said in a Facebook post.

While Afnan did not name Hilman explicitly, it was posted after the Bersatu Youth chief dismissed PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s call for an emergency PN Supreme Council meeting to be held over the PN chairmanship.

Hadi wanted the meeting to be held so that Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman could be confirmed and his successor appointed. Hadi previously laid claim to the post for PAS.

However, Hilman said each PN component needed room to come to their own decision on the coalition chairmanship before the Supreme Council convenes, urging Hadi to respect each party’s internal processes.

The Gombak Setia assemblyman also said Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman had yet to take effect, as the coalition’s constitution outlines that it could only be confirmed by the Supreme Council when it meets.