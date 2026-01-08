Suspension lifted, Noor Azman back as FAM general secretary

FAM said its disciplinary committee decided yesterday to end Noor Azman Rahman’s suspension effective immediately. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Noor Azman Rahman has returned as general secretary of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) following the lifting of his suspension over the naturalised players fiasco.

FAM said its disciplinary committee decided yesterday to end Noor Azman’s suspension effective immediately.

“Noor Azman was only linked to administrative negligence and was not guilty of or involved in falsifying the documents,” it said in a statement.

The association added that it took into consideration the findings of an independent investigation into the case.

Noor Azman was suspended as FAM general secretary on Oct 17 amid allegations that falsified documents were submitted to Fifa to enable seven naturalised players to represent the national team.

FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million) while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,560) and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities.

The seven players are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomás Garcés, Rodrigo Julián Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, João Vitor Brandão Figueiredo, Jon Irazábal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.

Malaysia is appealing against the sanctions in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Malaysian police have also opened their own investigation into the alleged document forgery, with eight people having given their statements as of yesterday.