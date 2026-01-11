Rosenior makes flying start as Chelsea rout Charlton in FA Cup

Tosin Adarabioyo jubilant after scoring Chelsea’s second goal against Charlton Athletic at The Valley in London. (AFP pic)

LONDON : Chelsea’s new manager Liam Rosenior enjoyed the perfect start to his reign as the Blues thrashed Charlton 5-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Jorrel Hato bagged his first goal for Chelsea late in the first half at The Valley and Tosin Adarabioyo doubled the visitors’ lead soon after the interval.

Although Miles Leaburn got one back, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez scored to ensure Rosenior coasted to a debut victory against a Charlton team sitting 19th in the Championship.

Hired from Strasbourg to replace Enzo Maresca after the Italian parted company with the Blues last week, Rosenior fulfilled his wish to “hit the ground running” by ending their five-match winless run.

Rosenior will face a sterner test in his first home game on Wednesday when Chelsea host Premier League leaders Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final first leg.

The 41-year-old has had to deal with claims that he has been selected to be a ‘yes-man’ for Chelsea’s hierarchy after the volatile Maresca’s turbulent reign.

The fact that Strasbourg are part of the same ownership group as Chelsea only increased suspicions that Rosenior might be more willing to accept advice from his superiors than Maresca.

Standing on the touchline wearing his bookish glasses and polo neck jumper while holding a notebook, Rosenior looked more like a young college lecturer than a Premier League manager.

But appearances can be deceiving and Rosenior had earned a reputation as a bright young coach by leading unheralded Strasbourg to a seventh place finish in the French league last season.

Rosenior had watched Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Wednesday from the stands while caretaker boss Calum McFarlane called the shots.

Having appealed for time to prove he is “worthy” of managing Chelsea, Rosenior made eight changes for his debut and took a gamble by leaving England forward Cole Palmer out.

The former Hull boss stuck to his principles, sending Chelsea out with the same three-man defence he favoured at Strasbourg.

The early signs were encouraging for Rosenior.

Hato’s looping header was clutched by Charlton keeper Will Mannion, who was at full stretch again moments later to repel Jamie Gittens’ strike.

Josh Acheampong tested Mannion from long-range, but Blues supporters remained unconvinced by their club’s latest change of direction, chanting the name of former owner Roman Abramovich and urging Rosenior to “attack, attack, attack” after the dour Maresca era.

They got their wish as Hato put Chelsea ahead in first half stoppage-time.

Hato’s half-volley from just inside the area whistled into the top corner, earning the teenage defender a thumbs-up from Rosenior.

Chelsea were in complete command when Adarabioyo struck in the 50th minute, meeting Facundo Buonanotte’s inswinging free-kick with a thumping header that flashed past Mannion.

Leaburn, a former Chelsea youth academy graduate, reduced the deficit seven minutes later, firing home from close-range after Filip Jorgensen’s save fell at his feet.

But Guiu eased any Rosenior anxiety in the 62nd minute when he lashed home from 10 yards.

Rosenior will have been pleased with the way Chelsea kept their foot on the gas.

Neto made it four with a predatory finish in the 91st minute and Fernandez stroked in a penalty with the last kick of the game after Estevao Willian was fouled by Mannion.