Anwar defends tribute to Ataturk during visit to mausoleum

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim paying his respects at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, in Ankara on Wednesday. (Facebook pic)

ISTANBUL : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has defended his decision to lay a wreath at the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during his official visit to the country.

Photos of Anwar at the ceremony in Ankara on Wednesday sparked debate on social media, but he stressed that such gestures were part of diplomatic protocol and should be understood within the proper historical and cultural context.

“While I may personally have differing views on certain reforms implemented during his leadership, such as language and religious policies, this does not diminish his role,” said Anwar during a press conference at the conclusion of his three-day trip to Turkey.

“The important point is that whether one agrees or not, these are the established protocols. Whatever party is in power in Turkey, this is the procedure.

“Any Malaysian government or leader on an official visit – whether it was Dr Mahathir Mohamad or Najib Razak – would be required to perform this ceremony.”

While Ataturk is celebrated as a national hero who successfully defended Turkey from foreign intervention after World War I and laid the foundations of the republic, he was criticised for suppressing dissent and centralising power.

Ataturk is also considered controversial because of his sweeping reforms to secularise and modernise Turkey. He abolished the Ottoman Caliphate, banned religious courts, and replaced Islamic law with secular civil codes.

He also introduced the Latin alphabet, reformed education, and restricted public expressions of Islam.

Anwar’s visit to Turkey, at the invitation of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, included high-level discussions on trade, investment, higher education, and strategic cooperation.

During the trip, he co-chaired the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations across multiple sectors, including technology, aviation, artificial intelligence, energy, and rare earth resources.

The prime minister also met with academics, community leaders, and investors, emphasising the importance of collaboration between Malaysia and Turkey in research, education, and economic development.

On bilateral trade, Anwar expressed optimism that the target of US$10 billion could be achieved earlier than expected, citing ongoing investment projects and growing cooperation in higher education.