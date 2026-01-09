Customs revenue hits record high in 2025, exceeding target by RM8.93bil

Customs director-general Anis Rizana Zainudin said revenue performance from 2022 to 2025 showed a consistent, high-impact upward trend, culminating in a record high in 2025. (Customs pic)

PETALING JAYA : The customs department recorded revenue collections of RM76.18 billion in 2025, exceeding the initial annual projection of RM67.25 billion by RM8.93 billion.

Customs director-general Anis Rizana Zainudin said 2025 saw an increase of 16.18%, or RM10.61 billion, from RM65.57 billion collected in 2024.

She said revenue performance from 2022 to 2025 showed a consistent, high-impact upward trend, culminating in a record high in 2025.

“This achievement reflects two consecutive years of revenue growth exceeding RM10 billion in 2024 and 2025,” Bernama reported her as saying today.

Anis said her department’s revenue targets for 2026 were being discussed with the finance ministry.

“The customs department will continue to play a strategic role in supporting national fiscal reforms and ensuring the sustainability of federal finances through improved revenue performance and enhanced enforcement,” she said.