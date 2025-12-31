Selangor govt collects record RM3bil in revenue in 2025

The RM3 billion in revenue raised will motivate the state government to work even harder to ensure further progress in 2026, said menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

PETALING JAYA : The Selangor government collected a record RM3 billion in revenue in 2025, menteri besar Amirudin Shari said today.

Amirudin said this was the highest amount of revenue the state government had collected in Selangor’s history.

“Thank you to all. God-willing, we will work even harder so that Selangor will progress even further in 2026,” he said in a post on X.

This is the second year in a row that the Selangor government has broken its revenue collection record.

Last year, the state collected RM2.85 billion in revenue, which surpassed its last highest amount of RM2.811 billion in 2017.

In 2024, Selangor also recorded an all-time high gross domestic product of RM432.1 billion, the highest among all states in Malaysia.