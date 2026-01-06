RM800,000 worth of sex toys seized in Puchong

Kuala Lumpur customs director Wan Norizan Wan Daud said the items were believed to have been imported from a neighbouring country. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : About RM800,000 worth of sex toys intended for online sale were seized during a raid by the customs department at a warehouse in Taman Perindustrian Putra Puchong, Selangor.

Utusan Malaysia reported Kuala Lumpur customs director Wan Norizan Wan Daud as saying customs officers found 18,140 sex toys of various types and brands during an inspection of the warehouse on Sept 30.

Wan Norizan said the items were believed to have been imported from a neighbouring country and the warehouse’s owner had been detained.

She said the seized items were classified as “absolutely prohibited goods” under the First Schedule, Fifth Item of the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023.

In a separate case, the customs department also seized a container at North Port, Port Klang, carrying 373 mopeds and electric-powered folding scooters.

Wan Norizan said the 49cc mopeds and electric scooters were valued at RM154,626, with unpaid taxes amounting to RM93,940.

Initial investigations showed the goods were labelled as components from China.

Wan Norizan said the importation of such goods required approval and import permits from the investment, trade and industry ministry, adding that the case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.