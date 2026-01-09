FAM general secretary’s pay frozen for 2 years

Noor Azman Rahman was suspended as FAM general secretary on Oct 17 amid the naturalised players fiasco but resumed his duties after his suspension was lifted earlier this week. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The salary of Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) general secretary Noor Azman Rahman, whose suspension was lifted this week, will be frozen for the next two years.

Acting FAM president Yusoff Mahadi said the association’s disciplinary committee decided to impose the two-year freeze on any increment after finding Noor Azman guilty of administrative negligence in the naturalised players fiasco.

Noor Azman will also undergo a performance review by the FAM executive council six months from now, Berita Harian reported.

Yusoff said FAM had left it to the independent committee headed by former chief justice Raus Sharif to probe the scandal, with its findings immediately referred to the association’s disciplinary panel.

“The disciplinary committee made the decision (to lift Noor Azman’s suspension), so we must respect it.

“We already followed the process and whatever decision is made by the (disciplinary) committee must be respected,” he was quoted as saying.

Noor Azman was suspended as FAM general secretary on Oct 17 amid allegations that falsified documents were submitted to Fifa to enable seven naturalised players to represent the national team.

Yesterday, FAM announced that Noor Azman had resumed his role as its general secretary following the lifting of his suspension.

It said the disciplinary committee found that he was only linked to administrative negligence in the scandal and was not involved in falsifying documents.

The independent panel that probed the case had said it could not determine who falsified the documents as the certifying notary public did not cooperate with its investigation, while the agents for the seven players could not be located despite “reasonable efforts”.

The police have opened their own investigation into the alleged document forgery, with eight people giving their statements so far.