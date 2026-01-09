Pahang MB’s praise for DAP ’empty’, says Ti

Ti Lian Ker said DAP has merely ‘shown its fangs, but has yet to bite’. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail’s remark that DAP exco members are easier to work with than MCA is “empty praise”, says former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker.

In a Facebook post today, Ti said the statement indirectly exposes how DAP has “shown its fangs, but has yet to bite”.

He took issue with Wan Rosdy’s praise of DAP for their “good advice” in the state executive council, saying that MCA had not only offered advice, but actively worked to fix roads, plug financial leakages, and address wastage.

“(Then) DAP came in with the slogan ‘Asalkan Bukan Umno’ (As Long As It’s Not Umno), and eventually MCA lost 90% of the Chinese vote to DAP,” he said.

Ti also accused DAP of failing to fulfil its “empty promises”, such as freehold land titles for residents of new villages.

Yesterday, Wan Rosdy was reported as saying DAP was more supportive than MCA of state government initiatives such as extending financial aid to civil servants.

He was responding to criticism that the Barisan Nasional-Pakatan Harapan unity government in Pahang had become secular in nature and was not looking out for the Malay-Muslims.

Wan Rosdy praised DAP for not protesting when he said he wanted to give the state’s civil servants aid equivalent to two months’ salary.

However, Ti said MCA “did not kick up any fuss either” when it was proposed previously that civil servants be given cash aid totalling one-and-a-half month’s salary.

He also said that in terms of proficiency in Malay, MCA leaders had “long been more fluent, polished, and substantive” than the two PH exco members – Triang assemblyman Leong Yu Man of DAP and Teruntum assemblyman Sim Chon Siang of PKR.

“MCA has consistently functioned as an effective messenger for the Chinese community, conveying issues clearly to the menteri besar, who understood the non-Malays’ hardships,” he said.