RON95 sale to foreign vehicle in Kedah under probe

Trade enforcement officers conducting an inspection of a petrol station in Kedah where a foreign vehicle was seen being refuelled with RON95 petrol. (KPDN pic)

PETALING JAYA : The domestic trade and cost of living ministry has opened an investigation after RON95 petrol was sold to a foreign-registered vehicle at a petrol station in Sungai Petani today.

The ministry’s Kedah director, Nizam Jamaludin, said the state branch started an inspection after a video on social media of a petrol station worker filling RON95 petrol into the tank of a foreign-registered vehicle went viral.

“CCTV footage confirms the video is authentic. The incident occurred at 9.07am today,” he said, according to Bernama.

The sales receipt, CCTV recordings, and related documents have been seized for further examination.

Foreign-registered vehicles have been banned from pumping RON95 petrol since April 2010, and may only pump RON97 petrol. Since September last year, RON95 is available for Malaysian-registered vehicles, at a subsidised RM1.99 per litre for Malaysians, and at the pump price of RM2.05 for others.