Another senior armed forces official under MACC probe

PETALING JAYA : Another senior official in the Malaysian armed forces is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Berita Harian reported that MACC has commenced its investigation into the individual, in their 50s, on suspicion of being involved in misappropriation of funds meant for asset procurement.

The individual is among several officials who are expected to be summoned by the anti-graft agency to assist in its probe into an alleged army procurement cartel.

MACC chief Azam Baki confirmed that an investigation was being held into “other senior officials in the armed forces”, but declined to disclose further details.

The investigation has led to the arrest of former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan, who was slated to take over as head of the armed forces, and his two wives to assist in the probe.

MACC is also investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to military procurement contracts allegedly involving a senior army officer.

Several companies are said to have repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023 through bribes.

MACC is said to have also seized RM6.9 million in gold bars and cash in foreign currencies, among others.