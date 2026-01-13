Ex-NGO chairman claims trial in Melaka to 7 counts of embezzlement

Hakim Nor allegedly misappropriated a total of RM576,995.40 in organisation funds at a bank in Merlimau, Jasin in Melaka between June 2019 and May 2021. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Hakim Nor, the former chairman of an NGO, pleaded not guilty in the Melaka sessions court today to seven counts of dishonestly misappropriating the organisation’s funds.

Bernama reported that the 38-year-old was charged with misappropriating funds raised by Pertubuhan Kebajikan Serantau Muslim for humanitarian aid missions in collaboration with NGOs in Myanmar, Yemen, Syria and Palestine, amounting to RM576,995.40.

The offences were allegedly committed at a bank in Merlimau, Jasin, in Melaka between June 2019 and May 2021. The charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides for six months to five years’ imprisonment, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin and Asmaa’ Zamri, deputy public prosecutors from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, proposed bail of RM200,000, taking into account the seriousness of the offence.

Lawyer Azizzul Shariman Yusoff, representing Hakim, requested a lower bail, given that his client was charged with a similar offence at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court yesterday and allowed bail of RM10,000, and that his wife, who earns RM1,500 a month, was the guarantor.

The court set bail at RM35,000 with one surety and fixed March 13 for mention.

Yesterday, Hakim also pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur court to a charge of misappropriating RM207,000 in funds collected locally for foreign humanitarian missions seven years ago.

He was accused of misappropriating money intended for Myanmar, Yemen, Syria and Palestine at the Dayabumi branch of Maybank Islamic Bhd on Dec 27, 2019, in a charge also framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code.