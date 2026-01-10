Dr M to undergo physio for fractured hip, no surgery

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not allowed to accept visitors for now, except for close family members.

PETALING JAYA : Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will not undergo any surgery but only physiotherapy treatment after fracturing his hip following a fall earlier this week.

Mahathir’s office said the political veteran is still undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“After discussions with specialists at IJN, Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, and Hospital Kuala Lumpur, it has been decided that physiotherapy treatment without surgery is the best option for him.

“Taking into account Mahathir’s age, the recovery process is expected to take quite a long time,” it said in a statement.

It said Mahathir is not allowed to accept visitors for now, except for close family members.

Mahathir suffered a fall during his routine morning exercise at home on Jan 6, fracturing his hip. The former Umno president was conscious when taken to IJN.

He has a history of heart ailments and previously underwent heart bypass operations in 1989 and 2007.

The former Langkawi MP has been admitted to IJN several times in recent years, most recently on July 13 last year after experiencing fatigue while attending a picnic and potluck in Putrajaya to celebrate his 100th birthday and the 99th birthday of his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Ali.