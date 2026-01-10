UniSon enters Malaysia Book Of Records with longest roofing sheet

Malaysia Book of Records representative V Menaga (4th from left) presents a certificate to UniSon managing director P Dhanabalan.

RAWANG : Metal roofing and wall cladding solutions provider United Seasons Sdn Bhd (UniSon) has been officially recognised by Malaysia Book of Records for achieving the longest roofing sheet, measuring 166.49 metres installed at the YLL supply chain hub in Sungai Buaya, here.

The YLL hub was designed to support high-volume logistics operations which require a roofing solution capable of long spans, durability and operational efficiency.

UniSon general manager (projects) Zaidi Semail said the company’s roofing sheets are produced as single and seamless units without any joints, designed to deal with technical challenges posed by Malaysia’s weather such as increased rainfall intensity over the past decade.

He said the single-piece roofing systems reduce the risk of leakage and simplify maintenance, especially for buildings housing sensitive equipment such as electronic manufacturing facilities.

“Today’s certificate is for the longest roof in one piece. (Previously), people made long roofs but there were joints. So the Malaysia Book of Records company knew that our roof was produced in one piece, there were no joints.”

“This system is rarely used for large projects. That’s why the certificate was awarded,” he told reporters after the certification ceremony here.

The record was achieved using a system developed by NS BlueScope Malaysia, marking a major milestone for Malaysia’s construction industry.

Besides NS BlueScope, the project brought together partners including Akitek Akiprima Sdn Bhd, CK Building Solutions Sdn Bhd, WBL Perunding Sdn Bhd, JQS International Sdn Bhd and HL Roofing Sdn Bhd.

UniSon managing director P Dhanabalan said the company’s achievement was also distinguished by the installation method, whereby the roofing sheets were roll-formed directly at roof level, enabling greater precision, efficiency and installation quality, while minimising handling and the risk of damage.