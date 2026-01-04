This ‘nasi kandar’ shop serves over 70 dishes

Come early if you wish to feast on Nasi Kandar Basikal’s offerings. (Dinesh Kumar Maganathan @ FMT Lifestyle)

SERI KEMBANGAN : The first thing you notice is the bicycle. Old, weathered and parked right at the entrance, it stands almost like a marker – a quiet nod to the past.

Just beyond it, rows of trays stretch on with curries, fried dishes and gravies in every shade imaginable. From where you stand, it almost looks as if the spread is blossoming from the bicycle itself, spilling forward in colour, heat and aroma.

Step inside and the senses take over quickly. Warm, spice-laden air heavy with curry leaves and slow-cooked gravies hangs in the room.

Ladles swing down, one after another, drenching heaps of rice in rich, glossy curries the colour of rust and amber.

This is not a place for restraint – your plate is built right in front of you, shaped by instinct, appetite and how much you’re willing to indulge.

This is Nasi Kandar Basikal, located at a quiet corner of Seri Kembangan, away from the main roads.

What began as a neighbourhood nasi kandar joint has grown into a local landmark, driven by word of mouth and the sheer spectacle of its spread.

Nasi Kandar Basikal serves more than 70 dishes on a daily basis and earned a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records. (Dinesh Kumar Maganathan @ FMT Lifestyle)

This nasi kandar joint earned itself a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records last year for most dishes served daily in a nasi kandar restaurant, totalling 77 dishes!

Step inside and the ambience mirrors that abundance. A hand-painted mural of a bicycle nasi kandar vendor anchors one wall, while the weathered bicycle bearing a “NKB 1998” plate sits at the entrance.

Old kettles, grinders, radios, typewriters and framed accolades crowd the walls, giving the space a lived-in warmth rather than staged nostalgia.

When it comes to the meal itself, the first challenge is choice. You will be spoilt for it. The variety is dizzying, especially if you arrive early enough to catch the full display before popular dishes disappear.

Choosing becomes less about narrowing down options and more about strategy – how much your plate can reasonably hold.

The knick-knacks at Nasi Kandar Basikal in Seri Kembangan evoke a homey sense of nostalgia. (Dinesh Kumar Maganathan @ FMT Lifestyle)

And before you start worrying about the damage to your wallet, rest assured Nasi Kandar Basikal remains reassuringly affordable. You can indulge freely, pile on flavours, and still leave without wincing at the bill.

The heart of the experience lies in the curries. They’re spicy, robust and deeply satisfying, yet impressively distinct. Even after a variety of kuah is poured over your rice, each curry holds its own character.

For those who like to push things further, there’s a final flourish: three kuah pedas offerings, added last for an extra hit of heat that sharpens the entire plate.

Among the many dishes, the “ayam bawang” is a clear standout. Rich, fragrant and generously coated, it balances spice with sweetness and keeps drawing you back for “just one more bite”.

Equally addictive is a deep-fried leafy vegetable – likely sayur manis – crisp, savoury and dangerously snackable between mouthfuls of rice.

Fill up your plate without worrying about the usual nasi kandar pricing. (Dinesh Kumar Maganathan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Beyond these, the range continues to impress. Squid appears in different preparations, mutton is slow-cooked until tender, fish comes in multiple curry styles, and vegetables are treated as more than an afterthought, with fried and curried options rotating regularly.

The diversity of proteins and cooking styles ensures no two plates ever need to taste the same.

At its heart, this is a place built for togetherness. Nasi Kandar Basikal works best when shared – when plates crowd the table, curries are compared, and everyone insists you try “just one spoon” of something else.

Come hungry, come curious – and expect to leave full, satisfied, and already planning a return visit.

Nasi Kandar Basikal

52, Jalan LP 7/4

Lestari Perdana

Bandar Putera Permai

43300, Seri Kembangan

Selangor

Business hours: 9.30am-11.30pm

Contact: 018-205 2393

For location, click here.