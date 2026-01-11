2 seats insufficient, DAP must win more in S’wak polls, says Yong

Sarawak DAP organising secretary Violet Yong said the party has proven itself as being the only opposition party that firmly stands by its principles.

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak DAP must win more than the two seats in the next state election to provide a stronger check and balance on the state government, says its organising secretary, Violet Yong.

The four-term Pending assemblyman said DAP’s current representation was not enough to effectively serve as an opposition to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government.

“My voice (and that of Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen) alone in the state assembly is not enough.

“There are 82 seats in total, with GPS currently holding 80, while DAP only has two,” she said, according to Dayak Daily.

Yong also took a swipe at the now-defunct Parti Sarawak Bersatu led by former state finance minister II Wong Soon Koh, saying DAP was the only opposition party that firmly stood by its principles.

PSB had won three seats in the 2021 state election when it went up against both GPS and DAP, with Wong made the opposition leader in the legislative assembly.

However, PSB was dissolved in 2024 after its leaders joined Progressive Democratic Party, a GPS component, en masse.

Yong said this was why Sarawak DAP needed to fight to win more seats, as it was the only party prepared to speak for Sarawakians in the opposition.

Sarawak DAP winning just two seats in the 2021 state election was one of its worst performances in the Bornean state and a significant reduction from the seven it won in 2016.

Its Pakatan Harapan allies, PKR and Amanah, failed to win a single seat.